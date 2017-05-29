Alberta Ltd. 1890321 Sells 364,000 Shares of EQ Inc (EQ) Stock

EQ Inc (TSE:EQ) insider Alberta Ltd. 1890321 sold 364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$101,920.00.
Alberta Ltd. 1890321 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Alberta Ltd. 1890321 sold 319,500 shares of EQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$99,045.00.
EQ Company Profile
EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.
