Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Bought by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,523,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Albemarle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle Co. alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $722.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.74 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/albemarle-co-alb-shares-bought-by-henderson-group-plc-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.