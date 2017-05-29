Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Albany Molecular Research had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Albany Molecular Research’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany Molecular Research updated its FY17 guidance to $1.08-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) opened at 18.81 on Monday. Albany Molecular Research has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s market cap is $782.57 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Get Albany Molecular Research Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/albany-molecular-research-inc-amri-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Albany Molecular Research during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Albany Molecular Research during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

AMRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albany Molecular Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albany Molecular Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany Molecular Research Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany Molecular Research Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.