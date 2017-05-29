AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $322.7-325.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.87 million.

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. AlarmCom Hldg had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom Hldg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,495 in the last ninety days. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 60.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 196.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 67,244 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Hldg Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

