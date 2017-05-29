AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. AlarmCom Hldg had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. AlarmCom Hldg updated its FY17 guidance to $0.74-0.76 EPS.

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) traded down 0.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $32.42. 225,898 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 1.64. AlarmCom Hldg has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

In other news, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $115,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,495 over the last three months. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg by 60.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg by 196.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AlarmCom Hldg by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom Hldg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America Corp boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom Hldg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

AlarmCom Hldg Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

