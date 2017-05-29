Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Sells $453,974.25 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $453,974.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Alan Mateo sold 10,083 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $509,897.31.

On Monday, March 20th, Alan Mateo sold 63,433 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $3,165,306.70.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Alan Mateo sold 5,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $248,561.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 8,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $394,724.85.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) traded up 8.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,546,882 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.67. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $67.86. Veeva Systems also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 658% compared to the average daily volume of 403 call options.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.82 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 105.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 135.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

