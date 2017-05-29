Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,300 Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,093,000. Tyvor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 429,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 310,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,731,000 after buying an additional 136,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,548,000 after buying an additional 110,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) traded up 18.81% during trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,835,495 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 377.58 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.71 million. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor Corp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

