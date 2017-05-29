Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Akebia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) traded down 3.03% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 321,121 shares. The firm’s market cap is $245.77 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($3.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/akebia-therapeutics-inc-akba-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-hc-wainwright-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 739.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.