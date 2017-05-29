Airain ltd Invests $977,000 in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Airain ltd owned 0.10% of Gannett Co as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gannett Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,826,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett Co by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 221,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Gannett Co by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,966,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after buying an additional 129,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gannett Co by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,127,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett Co Inc alerts:

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) traded up 4.97% on Monday, hitting $7.82. 958,228 shares of the company were exchanged. Gannett Co Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Gannett Co had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Gannett Co’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Gannett Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/airain-ltd-takes-position-in-gannett-co-inc-gci-updated.html.

GCI has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gannett Co in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Gannett Co

Gannett Co, Inc is a media company. The Company operates as a newspaper publisher in the United States. As of December 25, 2016, it owned ReachLocal, Inc (ReachLocal), a digital marketing solutions company; the USA TODAY NETWORK (made up of USA TODAY including digital sites and affiliates (USAT) and 109 local media organizations in 34 states in the United States and Guam), and Newsquest Media Group Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.