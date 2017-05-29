47,230 Shares in Yandex NV (YNDX) Acquired by Airain ltd

Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in Yandex NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 14,799,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,546,000 after buying an additional 732,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Yandex NV by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,260,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,776,000 after buying an additional 1,342,525 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex NV by 88.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,659,000 after buying an additional 2,924,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yandex NV by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,902,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,825,000 after buying an additional 1,588,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Yandex NV by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,085,000 after buying an additional 1,078,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded down 0.58% during trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,360 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 2.86. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter. Yandex NV had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.65%. Yandex NV’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex NV in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Yandex NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Yandex NV in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Yandex NV Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

