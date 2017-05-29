Airain ltd Takes Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,543,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,837,000 after buying an additional 125,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,570,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after buying an additional 322,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,315,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,819,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,700,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,266,000 after buying an additional 334,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services Inc alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. 1,682,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post $1.96 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/airain-ltd-acquires-new-position-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.