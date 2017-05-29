Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Richard Francis Corrado Sells 20,000 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider Richard Francis Corrado sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,938.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. 219,464 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.75. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,050,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 211,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 1,386,101 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,376,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after buying an additional 494,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 68,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

