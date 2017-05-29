Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Undervalued Asset: Following the January results of the Phase 3 SECURE trial, shares have struggled. Following two KOL calls discussed in our April note, however, we continue to believe that AGRX has delivered on what the FDA had previously asked of them following the original CRL and that TWIRLA is an approvable product.””

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. 38,304 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company’s market cap is $99.38 million.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred Altomari acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,070.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee Selman bought 53,333 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $196,265.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,265.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 355,535 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 398,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 142,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

