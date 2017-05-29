AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.34

News headlines about AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AG Mortgage Investment Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wunderlich boosted their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE MITT) traded down 0.05% on Monday, reaching $18.67. 54,659 shares of the company traded hands. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $100,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,897.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

