Suntrust Banks Inc. Increases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,012 shares. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.48 and a 12 month high of $177.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.56 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $1,361,026.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

