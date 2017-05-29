AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 213.27% and a negative net margin of 3,773.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) opened at 1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s market cap is $16.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEZS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AEterna Zentaris from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AEterna Zentaris were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

