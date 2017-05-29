MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note released on Saturday, April 29th. Aegis currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Instinet reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 31.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,787,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 21,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $677,535.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,133 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 42,760,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,113,000 after buying an additional 40,760,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 9,411.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,704,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,092,000 after buying an additional 22,465,373 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 23,573,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,919,000 after buying an additional 6,814,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,845,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,763,000 after buying an additional 3,096,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

