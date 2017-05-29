Aecom (ACM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) opened at 32.18 on Monday. Aecom has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Aecom had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aecom will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aecom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 9,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $332,125.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

