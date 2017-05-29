Aecom (ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 9,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $332,125.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the first quarter worth about $777,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Aecom during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Aecom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 144,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aecom by 239.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

