Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,001 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. VNBTrust National Association increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) opened at 121.32 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post $8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Instinet raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $1,082,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,914 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,225.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 165,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $21,027,678.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,289 shares in the company, valued at $83,414,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,942 shares of company stock worth $22,367,208. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

