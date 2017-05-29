Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) opened at 9.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.39. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,279,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at $15,787,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,063,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADES shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

