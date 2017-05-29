Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,780 ($23.16) to GBX 2,075 ($26.99) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,689 ($21.97) to GBX 1,672 ($21.75) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.17) price target on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,542 ($20.06) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,804 ($23.47) to GBX 1,696 ($22.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,790.75 ($23.30).

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) opened at 2012.579346 on Monday. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,288.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.38 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,030.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,899.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Admiral Group plc (ADM) Given New GBX 2,075 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/admiral-group-plc-adm-price-target-raised-to-gbx-2075-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

In other Admiral Group plc news, insider Annette Court acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £39,216 ($51,016.00). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.33), for a total value of £95,128 ($123,751.79).

Admiral Group plc Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy within the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.