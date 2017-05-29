adidas AG (ADS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG

adidas AG (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Macquarie set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. BNP Paribas set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Independent Research GmbH set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €183.55 ($206.23).
About adidas AG
.
Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.