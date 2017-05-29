Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 8,855 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 25.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 8.6% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 796,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,868,000 after buying an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 760,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,965,000 after buying an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the first quarter worth $209,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) opened at 123.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alibaba Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

