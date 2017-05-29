Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 433,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 94.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,968,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,502,000 after buying an additional 432,748 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 365.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 231,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.64 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $20,961,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,095,747.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

