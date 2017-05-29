Acrospire Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Acrospire Investment Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,408,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,485,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,485,000 after buying an additional 3,392,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,297,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,579,000 after buying an additional 1,302,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $306,251,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 151.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,572,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,554,000 after buying an additional 4,561,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

