Cowen and Company Reiterates Outperform Rating for Achaogen Inc (AKAO)

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) in a report published on Friday, May 5th.

“We are assuming coverage of AKAO with an Outperform.”,” Cowen and Company’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Achaogen from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Achaogen in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Achaogen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) opened at 21.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company’s market cap is $775.86 million. Achaogen has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $27.79.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 147.80%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Achaogen will post ($2.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Achaogen by 852.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 143,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 128,765 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at $6,228,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Achaogen by 45.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

