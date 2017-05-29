AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 347.94% and a negative return on equity of 232.39%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) opened at 2.55 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $115.72 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 326.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 103,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

