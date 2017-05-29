Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Price Target Cut to GBX 265 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 265 ($3.45) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.94) target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 540 ($7.02) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Acacia Mining PLC to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 590 ($7.68) to GBX 570 ($7.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 506 ($6.58) target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 425.91 ($5.54).

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

