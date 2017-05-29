Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 425.91 ($5.47).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACA. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC to GBX 610 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Acacia Mining PLC to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 461 ($5.92) to GBX 237 ($3.04) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 540 ($6.94) to GBX 600 ($7.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 550 ($7.06) to GBX 575 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) traded up 7.48% on Friday, reaching GBX 285.80. Acacia Mining PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 250.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.11. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.18 billion.

About Acacia Mining PLC

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

