Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 2,489,573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. Aaron's had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Aaron's from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Aaron's news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,442.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,750 shares of company stock worth $1,542,268. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 5.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aaron's by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

