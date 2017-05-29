Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA Acquires Shares of 65,508 HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. HollyFrontier Corp comprises about 3.0% of Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 5,539.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) traded down 2.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,014 shares. The stock’s market cap is $4.35 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. HollyFrontier Corp had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. HollyFrontier Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.02%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC upped their price target on HollyFrontier Corp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 price target on HollyFrontier Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.37.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

