$651.9 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (GCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $651.9 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.3 million and the highest is $666.5 million. Genesco posted sales of $648.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $651.9 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $883 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.35 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) traded down 5.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,432 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. Genesco has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

