Jean-Marie Bourassa Acquires 20,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc (VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00.
Jean-Marie Bourassa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 19,900 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,327.00.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,350.00.
- On Friday, May 5th, Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 25,900 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,980.00.
5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) traded up 6.42% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 252,030 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. 5N Plus Inc has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $262.42 million.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc (5N Plus) is a Canada-based producer of specialty metal and chemical products used in a number of pharmaceutical, electronic and industrial applications. The Company operates in two business segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications.
