58.com Inc (WUBA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

WUBA has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Haitong Bank downgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of 58.com in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,045 shares. 58.com has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock’s market cap is $6.58 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. 58.com had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $288.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 58.com will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

