Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.5 Million

Equities analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post sales of $579.5 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.2 million and the highest is $584.8 million. Tupperware Brands posted sales of $564.7 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year sales of $579.5 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 117.25%. The business had revenue of $554.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, Chairman E V. Goings sold 54,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,957,317.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,459 shares in the company, valued at $687,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,598,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,034.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,638,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Prudential PLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 245,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.62. 260,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

