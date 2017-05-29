$547.92 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report $547.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.57 million and the lowest is $540 million. Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported sales of $532.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will report full year sales of $547.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.2 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright Corp..

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $566 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.79 million. Curtiss-Wright Corp. had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 15,270 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $1,497,834.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,526.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,729 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $757,828.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,358. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,492,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,055,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,157,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 739,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,740,000 after buying an additional 295,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. 332,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

