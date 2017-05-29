$519.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $519.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.7 million and the lowest is $513.2 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $498.3 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $519.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.2 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.99 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 38.26%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc cut Verisk Analytics to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

In related news, Director Frank J. Coyne sold 50,053 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $4,182,929.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,145 shares of company stock worth $8,917,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 151,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 74.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,818 shares. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.69.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

