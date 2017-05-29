Airain ltd Invests $2.17 Million in Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO)

Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,654 shares of the digital content provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YHOO. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yahoo! by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yahoo! by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,897,506 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,116,786 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,656 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yahoo! Inc. alerts:

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded up 0.14% during trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. 6,049,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Yahoo! Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.55 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/46654-shares-in-yahoo-inc-yhoo-acquired-by-airain-ltd-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YHOO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Yahoo! from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yahoo! has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

In other Yahoo! news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $31,773.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 573,851 shares in the company, valued at $26,695,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.