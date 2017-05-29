$46.45 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding Company (CHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to post sales of $46.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Holding Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.44 million and the highest is $46.46 million. City Holding Company posted sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Holding Company will report full year sales of $46.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.45 million to $191.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.94 million to $197.8 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Holding Company.

Get City Holding Company alerts:

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 million. City Holding Company had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $65.00 target price on shares of City Holding Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of City Holding Company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. 37,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. City Holding Company has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from City Holding Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. City Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in City Holding Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in City Holding Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in City Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in City Holding Company by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in City Holding Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$46.45 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding Company (CHCO) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/46-45-million-in-sales-expected-for-city-holding-company-chco-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

City Holding Company Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Holding Company (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.