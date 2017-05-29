3,600 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,329,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,937,000 after buying an additional 326,534 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,978,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,507,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.3% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,716,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,111,000 after buying an additional 2,497,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,763,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,324,000 after buying an additional 199,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,432,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,061 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. CIBC raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

