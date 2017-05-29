31,243 Shares in RPX Corp (RPXC) Acquired by TFS Capital LLC

TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. TFS Capital LLC owned 0.06% of RPX Corp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RPX Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Mangrove Partners increased its position in RPX Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 3,592,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPX Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in RPX Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 476,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPX Corp by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RPX Corp alerts:

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. RPX Corp had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/31243-shares-in-rpx-corp-rpxc-acquired-by-tfs-capital-llc-updated.html.

RPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company cut shares of RPX Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of RPX Corp in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RPX Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPX Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPX Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other RPX Corp news, insider Mallun Yen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven S. Swank sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $50,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,396 shares of company stock worth $939,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

RPX Corp Company Profile

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

Receive News & Ratings for RPX Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPX Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.