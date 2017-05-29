28,000 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 71.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 115,074 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 180,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 1.05% during trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 1,837,517 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.60. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $229,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

