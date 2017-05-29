20,000 Shares in Ooma Inc (OOMA) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Ooma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 97.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,356,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 215.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 289,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ooma by 45.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 753,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 234,994 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 37.6% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 770,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 210,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) traded up 2.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,031 shares. Ooma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company’s market capitalization is $157.71 million.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.14 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut Ooma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on Ooma from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, major shareholder Equity I. L.L.C. Worldview sold 144,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,407,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

