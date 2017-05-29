$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa Holdings,’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Copa Holdings, reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa Holdings,.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Copa Holdings, had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.51 million.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copa Holdings, presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) traded up 1.23% during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.62. 340,933 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Copa Holdings, has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, during the first quarter worth $191,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

