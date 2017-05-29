$2.23 EPS Expected for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. WellCare Health Plans also posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, Director Roel C. Campos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $860,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,166.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin F. Hickey sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $386,234.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,670.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,508. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at $15,123,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at $695,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 156.6% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, hitting $172.97. 157,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.84. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $174.51. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

