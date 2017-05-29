$196.02 Million in Sales Expected for The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) will announce $196.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Advisory Board Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.6 million and the lowest is $193.7 million. The Advisory Board Company reported sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will report full year sales of $196.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.28 million to $814.7 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $852.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $818.54 million to $872.6 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Advisory Board Company.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 72,517 shares of the company were exchanged. The Advisory Board Company has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

In other The Advisory Board Company news, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $33,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,582.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David L. Felsenthal sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,440,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 85,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,856 shares of company stock worth $3,867,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 342,650 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in The Advisory Board Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Advisory Board Company by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,622,000 after buying an additional 874,688 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in The Advisory Board Company during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in The Advisory Board Company during the first quarter worth approximately $95,047,000.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

