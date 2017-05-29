18,580 Shares in Zions Bancorp (ZION) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 20,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $621 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Joseph L. Reilly sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $481,753.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,909.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 29,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $645,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,094 shares of company stock worth $1,798,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

