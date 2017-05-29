Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Liberty Interactive Group (QVCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 126.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 454,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $21,706,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 1,142.5% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 170,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Interactive Group alerts:

Shares of Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) remained flat at $23.72 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,551 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Liberty Interactive Group has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Liberty Interactive Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Interactive Group will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Liberty Interactive Group (QVCA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/11323-shares-in-liberty-interactive-group-qvca-acquired-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Liberty Interactive Group news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 37,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,662,547.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Interactive Group Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.