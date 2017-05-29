10,553 Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRX. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 303,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 36,738 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 522,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 19.5% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 641,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. 8,900,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRX shares. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 18,114,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $199,258,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,572 shares in the company, valued at $980,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,054,000 shares of company stock worth $33,103,280. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

